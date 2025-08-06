Brooke Hogan shares reason she skipped father Hulk’s funeral

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke was surprisingly absent from the funeral service that was held for the WWE legend in Florida on Tuesday, but she said she felt that is the way her father would have wanted it.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Brooke explained that her father hated funerals and would not have wanted one for himself. She said she opted to instead honor Hulk “the best and most genuine way I knew how,” which was privately.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways — and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how … privately … the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is (sic) pop up lawn chair watching the waves … and the sunset.

“Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she’ll be a ‘little fish’ as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you.”

Brooke is married to former NHL defenseman Steve Olesky, who, along with the couple’s infant daughter Molly, was in the photos Brooke shared on Instagram .

Hulk and Brooke had a strained relationship for years prior to the former WWE champion’s death. There were reports that the two had not spoken since 2023.

In a different Instagram post on July 29, Brooke wrote that she had several private conversations with her father and that he confided in her about personal and business issues he was having. The 37-year-old says she “offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed.”

Brooke also revealed that she and Olesky had moved to Florida to be closer to Hulk but that she eventually decided to distance herself to “protect my heart.”

Hulk, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had also been diagnosed with a form of cancer prior to his death. He was 71.

In a surprising interview on Tuesday, Brooke tried to help clear up some misconceptions about the complicated relationship between Hulk and longtime radio host Bubba the Love Sponge.