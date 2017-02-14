Brian Flynn injured after falling through barn roof

The start of Brian Flynn’s season will be delayed due to an unfortunate accident at his home.

Royals pitchers and catchers had their first workout ahead of the 2017 season on Tuesday. Not among them was Flynn. Prior to heading to Arizona for spring training, Flynn was doing some work on the roof of the barn at his home when it gave way, sending the 26-year-old crashing through.

As a result, manager Ned Yost said Flynn could be out of action for up to eight weeks.

“He was working on his barn and fell through the roof,” Yost said, via The Kansas City Star. “So he took a pretty good tumble, knocked himself out. So he’s going to be about eight weeks behind everybody else.”

According to The Star, Flynn suffered a broken rib and three non-displaced fractures in his vertebrae. Flynn is entering his fourth season after spending the first two with the Marlins and last year with the Royals. He appeared in 36 games in 2016, making one start, and pitched to a 2.60 ERA over 55.1 innings.

Baseball has become known for its players sustaining injuries in the most unusual ways. Last year, a member of the Dodgers hurt his finger ordering room service and a Blue Jay had a mishap due to staying in a sauna for too long.