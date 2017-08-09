Struggling Greg Holland threatens to shave eyebrows to improve fortunes

Colorado Rockies closer Greg Holland is trapped in a very bad stretch at the moment, and he’s trying to do everything he can to reverse it.

Holland blew his second save in three days on Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He has given up six runs in his last inning and two thirds, and in response, he’s trying anything and everything, including getting rid of copious amounts of facial hair.

Greg Holland has shaved his head and beard and possibly his eyebrows. Although early indications are he stopped short of the brow. — Nick Groke (@nickgroke) August 9, 2017

It’s not an uncommon thing for superstitious athletes to change up their hairstyle or shear off facial hair in an effort to change things up. When you’ve had a week as bad as Holland’s, it makes perfect sense to try something — though the eyebrows may be a bit much.