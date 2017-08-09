Ad Unit
Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Struggling Greg Holland threatens to shave eyebrows to improve fortunes

August 9, 2017
by Grey Papke

Colorado Rockies closer Greg Holland is trapped in a very bad stretch at the moment, and he’s trying to do everything he can to reverse it.

Holland blew his second save in three days on Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He has given up six runs in his last inning and two thirds, and in response, he’s trying anything and everything, including getting rid of copious amounts of facial hair.

It’s not an uncommon thing for superstitious athletes to change up their hairstyle or shear off facial hair in an effort to change things up. When you’ve had a week as bad as Holland’s, it makes perfect sense to try something — though the eyebrows may be a bit much.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus