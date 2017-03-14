Carmelo Anthony wears fur hat, gets meme treatment

Carmelo Anthony is at it again, and no, we’re not talking about fighting with Phil Jackson.

Anthony one-upped his old M. Bison outfit by sporting a fur coat and hat after the New York Knicks’ 87-81 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

To be fair, there is a major blizzard hitting New York, so people have to dress warmly. That fact didn’t stop Twitter from having a field day with ‘Melo’s outfit (especially the hat).

Here are some of best memes and captions about Melo’s hat:

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/efmmguhmtz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 15, 2017

when you have to leave for a trip to siberia right after your game pic.twitter.com/etGr2yFAGT — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 15, 2017

Melo's about to leave New York to join that Russian Hunger Games reality show pic.twitter.com/eeA2oYfcUN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 15, 2017

behind the scenes footage from last night's bachelor finale pic.twitter.com/XkVXakDkiV — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) March 15, 2017

"Mobile command to rebel base. Captain Melo has secured the energy shield. We have visual of Imperial Walkers and are engaging now." pic.twitter.com/KeaLqfKgAd — Luke Rescue Hive (@World_Wide_Wob) March 15, 2017

Carmelo Anthony is all bundled up. pic.twitter.com/nq5voq7uWX — Mike Vorkunov (@Mike_Vorkunov) March 15, 2017

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/tfY2Nr2iEK — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 15, 2017

Carmelo Anthony is the new king of winterfell pic.twitter.com/dXdfEGOwsq — Tony X. (@soIoucity) March 15, 2017

Melo ready for the iditarod race after the game @TheClemReport @KFCBarstool pic.twitter.com/9Mfolj26Zz — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) March 15, 2017

Carmelo Anthony said: "we going full on @Migos in T-Shirt this winter storm." pic.twitter.com/UF1xMb2pXa — ⚒Jawn (@stabatme) March 15, 2017

"Hang on a hot minute, playa" pic.twitter.com/eipCOOZHP2 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 15, 2017

I can't get over how perfect this is.

Melo really bout to ride a Tauntaun back to his penthouse like he Han Solo lookin for Luke on Hoth. pic.twitter.com/4AOPCjF3AD — Luke Rescue Hive (@World_Wide_Wob) March 15, 2017

Melo did score 22 points and grab 13 rebounds, so he can always hit his haters with a scoreboard retort if needed, or one of his other infamous comebacks.

H/T Black Sports Online