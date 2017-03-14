Ad Unit
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Carmelo Anthony wears fur hat, gets meme treatment

March 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Carmelo Anthony fur hat

Carmelo Anthony is at it again, and no, we’re not talking about fighting with Phil Jackson.

Anthony one-upped his old M. Bison outfit by sporting a fur coat and hat after the New York Knicks’ 87-81 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

To be fair, there is a major blizzard hitting New York, so people have to dress warmly. That fact didn’t stop Twitter from having a field day with ‘Melo’s outfit (especially the hat).

Here are some of best memes and captions about Melo’s hat:

Melo did score 22 points and grab 13 rebounds, so he can always hit his haters with a scoreboard retort if needed, or one of his other infamous comebacks.

H/T Black Sports Online


