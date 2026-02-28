Mark Sanchez was allegedly on illegal drugs during stabbing incident

Former FOX broadcaster Mark Sanchez has been accused of being under the influence of illegal drugs during an incident in early October.

A legal filing by Sanchez’s accuser Perry Tole claims that a preliminary investigation has led them to believe that Sanchez was under the influence of drugs at the time of the alleged stabbing, via Oliver Salt of the Daily Mail. The filing claims this means Sanchez was dealing with the effects of substances “including but not limited to cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and alcohol.”

Sanchez’s attorney Andrew M. McNeil said the claims, which were not backed by evidence, were “allegations in a civil filing, nothing more, and they should be treated accordingly.”

Sanchez suffered multiple stab wounds during the incident, though Tole was allegedly acting in self-defense after the former NFL quarterback confronted and attacked him. Sanchez is facing a felony charge stemming from the incident, and also lost his broadcasting job with FOX.

Tole has also filed a lawsuit against both Sanchez and FOX Sports, alleging severe physical injuries as a result of the confrontation.