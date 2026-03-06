Patriots trade away a starter from their Super Bowl team

The New England Patriots did not take long to start remodeling after their Super Bowl loss.

New England is trading away center Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Friday. The Bears are reportedly sending a fifth-round draft pick in 2027 back to the Patriots in return.

Interestingly enough, the Patriots had just signed Bradbury to a two-year deal in free agency last offseason. He went on to start in all 17 regular season games for them as well as in all four playoff games as New England made it to Super Bowl LX (eventually losing to the Seattle Seahawks by a 29-13 final score).

Bradbury was originally a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 (No. 18 overall). He spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with them, making 88 total starts before leaving in free agency to sign with the Patriots.

It appears that New England intends to overhaul their offensive line some this offseason in order to better protect franchise quarterback Drake Maye. The 23-year-old Maye was the MVP runner-up in 2025, but he struggled at times behind the team’s offensive line and was notably sacked six times in New England’s Super Bowl loss.

As for the Bears, they get a new center in Bradbury to snap the ball to their own young franchise QB in Caleb Williams, 24. Chicago just made another major trade earlier this week and are now replenishing some talent by adding Bradbury, who is signed for next season at a total cap hit of $5.7 million.