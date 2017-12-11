Chris Bosh’s mom denies drug charges, says son is evicting her

The mother of Chris Bosh is denying any ties to a drug trafficking operation and has a pretty good explanation for what’s going on.

The DeSoto, Texas home where Freida Bosh has been living, which is owned by her son, Chris, was raided on Friday morning by police in a drug sting. Police believed crack cocaine and heroin were being trafficked from the home.

Freida spoke with TMZ Sports in an interview published on Monday to explain her side. She says that she and her son Chris have a deteriorating relationship and he has been trying to evict her from the home. She told TMZ Sports that she took on short-term tenants to help raise money to pay for her legal bills to fight the eviction. She is blaming one of those short-term tenants for creating the drug mess.

No arrests have been made in the drug case yet.

Chris Bosh, 33, is an 11-time NBA All-Star but has not played in the league since the 2015-16 season due to blood clots. He recently said he is still open to continuing his career. His family says they are hoping to reconcile matters.