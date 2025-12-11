Kyle Kuzma has no memory of Giannis Antetokounmpo team meeting

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma admitted that he can’t remember a supposed team meeting called by Giannis Antetokounmpo amid the swirling rumors involving the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

On Wednesday, Kuzma was asked for his thoughts on the report about the said meeting, but instead revealed that he had no memory of it.

“I don’t really remember a time he met with us. He didn’t sit us down like ‘The Apprentice,'” Kuzma said when asked by Jack Maloney of CBS Sports about reports of the Antetokounmpo-led meeting. “It didn’t go down like that.”

Kuzma was referring to the meeting reported on Tuesday by NBA writer Chris Haynes about Antetokounmpo’s move to “address rumors of his future.”

The Bucks are not in the right place at the moment. They are way under .500 with a 10-15 record, and they don’t have Antetokounmpo available to help them out on the court, as the “Greek Freak” is currently sidelined with a calf injury.

On top of those is the rumor that Antetokounmpo wants out of Milwaukee.

That leaves Kuzma and the other healthy players left on the roster trying to keep Milwaukee’s head above water, as the team continues to navigate its schedule in the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

Without Antetokounmpo again, the Bucks will look to snap a two-game losing skid when they take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.