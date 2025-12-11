Cam Newton goes off on the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL when they signed Philip Rivers on Tuesday, and Cam Newton feels strongly that the team could have done much better. You can probably guess which quarterback the former MVP had in mind.

During the latest episode of his “4th&1 with Cam Newton” show, Newton admitted that he took it personally when the Colts chose to lure Rivers out of retirement. Newton said he always feels like it is a “slap in my face” when a team has a sudden need at quarterback and does not call him.

Co-host Omari Collins then asked Newton whether the former Pro Bowl QB had made it known to teams that he was available, and Newton responded by asking if Rivers did.

“It’s always like a slap in my face, bro. Did Philip Rivers send any type of signs that he was available?” Newton said. “Why you asking me to do something that everybody else didn’t do. I ain’t no lab rat. Come on, bro.”

Newton then noted that he has not officially retired from the NFL. He also thinks teams are hesitant to sign him because of the attention he would bring.

“I did not and will not (retire), because of an opportunity like this. I don’t give a damn if (Rivers) was in the family. He’s 44 years old, bro,” Newton said. “How are people holding Cam Newton to a standard that you’re not holding everybody else? ‘Cam, did you say that you were still available? Cam, you’re retired.’ So did Philip, but I know when it comes to me (it’s) the personality, bro.

“Folks don’t want a Shedeur situation. They don’t want a circus.”

Rivers has not played in the NFL since 2020. Newton last played in 2021. Newton is also 36 and almost eight years younger than Rivers. Of course, there are a couple of valid reasons the Colts preferred Rivers over Newton, and we doubt the “circus” that Newton referred to was one of them.

Newton had multiple shoulder surgeries toward the later part of his career. In his last full season as a starter with the New England Patriots in 2020, he looked like he was incapable of making certain throws and consistently getting the ball downfield.

Rivers led the Colts to an 11-5 record in 2020. He threw for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He definitely showed some signs of age, and his current physique has made it evident he did not discover the fountain of youth in the past four-plus years. Rivers, does, however, have familiarity on his side.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was an offensive assistant for several seasons with the Chargers when Rivers was the team’s starting quarterback. Rivers has been coaching high school football, and he uses Steichen’s offense. The two have even spoken about it regularly over the phone.

We doubt it is anything personal, Cam.