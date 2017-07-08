Wizards match Otto Porter’s max offer sheet from Nets

The Wizards showed they were serious about keeping Otto Porter by matching the offer sheet from the Nets.

Earlier in the week, Porter agreed to a $106 million max deal with the Nets. It had been reported Washington would match any offers Porter received and, as Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports, the Wizards did just that on Saturday.

This past season, Porter finished fourth in the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year Award voting behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Rudy Gobert. In his fourth season, the 23-year-old posted career-highs in points (13.4), rebounds (6.4), and steals (1.5) per game. Porter also finished fourth in the league in three-point percentage (43.4).