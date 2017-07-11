Fred Taylor states his case for Hall of Fame with Twitter rant

Former NFL running back Fred Taylor officially retired from football in 2011, which made him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and 2017. He was not nominated in either year, and that has clearly been weighing on him.

It’s unclear what triggered it, but Taylor decided to state his Hall of Fame case on Twitter Tuesday. In short, he said he doesn’t understand why he gets overlooked when his numbers are better than most running backs who are enshrined in Canton.

I earned respect on the field. Numbers better than majority of RBs in history. Still don't understand why the writers don't respect it — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 11, 2017

Not just backs that have come and gone in NFL HISTORY…but better than majority of the backs in the HOF… — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 11, 2017

Don't tell me anything about eras. AFC had top defenses in my division alone (Ravens, Steelers, Titans) to name a few. That's twice a year — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 11, 2017

Because you played for Jacksonville dude.

If you were a dirty Steeler or Cowboy you'd be in.

But you'll always be a Legend in Duval #DTWD — StopH (@StopholusPrime) July 11, 2017

I think you're on to something https://t.co/EgQUmkfTSH — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 11, 2017

Taylor ranks 17th in all-time rushing yards for an NFL back. He’s tied for 28th with 4.6 yards per attempt and ranks 37th with 66 rushing scores. Despite that, the former Jacksonville Jaguar made only one Pro Bowl team during his 13 seasons in the NFL. That could be a reflection of him playing in a more run-heavy era, or it could mean he has always gotten less credit than he deserves.

If you remember, Taylor also went off on Twitter about NFL doctors last year. He’s not afraid to express his opinion, and you can’t blame him for feeling he should at least be nominated for the Hall of Fame. Time will tell if his Twitter campaigning makes any difference.