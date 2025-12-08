Larry Brown Sports

DK Metcalf was hospitalized following Steelers’ win over Ravens

DK Metcalf at a press conference
Sep 26, 2025; Maynooth, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf at press conference at Carton House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DK Metcalf had one of his best games of the season in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 14 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but it sounds like his day took a bit of a turn following the victory.

Metcalf spent the night in the hospital after the Steelers beat the Ravens 27-22 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. A team spokesperson said Metcalf had been experiencing stomach pains, so the star wide receiver was taken to a hospital in Baltimore as a precaution.

Fortunately, it does not sound like the issue was anything serious. Metcalf was released and cleared to fly back to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Metcalf had 7 catches for 148 yards — both his best totals of the season — against the Ravens. He even played on special teams to help cover a crucial punt late in the game, which is almost unheard of for a No. 1 wide receiver who makes more than $30 million per year.

The Steelers improved to 7-6 with the win and are now in first place in the AFC North. There has been a lot of negative talk surrounding the team in recent weeks, but they are in good position to make the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers also showed on Sunday that he is still capable of playing at an elite level. The 42-year-old quarterback had a defiant message for the media after the game.

Metcalf’s status for Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins should not be impacted, but it is worth watching.

.

