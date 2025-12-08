Chiefs LT suffers gruesome knee injury on opening drive of ‘SNF’

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a key player Sunday as he suffered a gruesome leg injury.

Disaster struck for the Chiefs on their opening drive against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Chiefs left tackle Wanya Morris got his left leg bent in an awkward angle as he tried to block for running back Isiah Pacheco.

Morris collided with center Creed Humphrey and appeared to hyperextend his left knee before falling to the ground.

NBC did not show a replay of the incident out of respect for Morris. NBC announcer Mike Tirico described the injury as “not pleasant.” Judging by the reactions of Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs players, Tirico’s words were a huge understatement.

Patrick Mahomes praying for teammate Wanya Morris.



First play of the game and he went down, was able to get up, emotions were high 💔 pic.twitter.com/uV7TBSmSfZ — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 8, 2025

The Chiefs soon ruled Morris out with a knee injury.

Morris earned his first start of the season on Sunday as a replacement for injured rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, who was placed on injury reserve this week after fracturing his wrist.

Losing Morris to a serious knee issue would be a huge blow to a Kansas City offensive line already dealing with a slew of injuries.