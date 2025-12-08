Matt LaFleur throws shade at referees over their treatment of Micah Parsons

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not hide his frustration with how Micah Parsons was being officiated on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers outlasted their division-rival Bears 28-21 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. But judging by how LaFleur spoke about the officiating after the game, one might have assumed the game had a different result.

LaFleur beefed with officials all game, with much of his anger stemming from the lack of holding calls against Bears players lining up against Parsons. The veteran coach was asked about a particularly heated confrontation with the referees during his postgame press conference.

“I’m not going to get into what we were talking about,” LaFleur said of the exchange, via Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith. “Officials, I don’t think their jobs are easy by any stretch — I think it’s a difficult job — but I guess I don’t know what holding is anymore because I thought it was a pretty clear and obvious hold. But I guess I don’t know what that means.”

Parsons has long been one of the most difficult players to officiate, with offensive lines laying out to keep him from making plays. That didn’t change Sunday, as Parsons arguably got hold on multiple occasions without a call.

Micah Parsons got assaulted on this and the NFL tweets it as a highlight. How embarrassing pic.twitter.com/QCqsKnZfrf — Eric Fischer (@BigEOnAirWI) December 8, 2025

One instance even resulted in Parsons getting his jersey sleeve ripped.

Micah Parsons leads the league in times he has to fix his jersey after a play…#Packers pic.twitter.com/yl6jD3TPnW — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) December 7, 2025

Parsons finished the game without a sack. He tallied one tackle and two quarterback hits.