Matt LaFleur throws shade at referees over their treatment of Micah Parsons

Matt LaFleur calls a play
Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not hide his frustration with how Micah Parsons was being officiated on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers outlasted their division-rival Bears 28-21 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. But judging by how LaFleur spoke about the officiating after the game, one might have assumed the game had a different result.

LaFleur beefed with officials all game, with much of his anger stemming from the lack of holding calls against Bears players lining up against Parsons. The veteran coach was asked about a particularly heated confrontation with the referees during his postgame press conference.

“I’m not going to get into what we were talking about,” LaFleur said of the exchange, via Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith. “Officials, I don’t think their jobs are easy by any stretch — I think it’s a difficult job — but I guess I don’t know what holding is anymore because I thought it was a pretty clear and obvious hold. But I guess I don’t know what that means.”

Parsons has long been one of the most difficult players to officiate, with offensive lines laying out to keep him from making plays. That didn’t change Sunday, as Parsons arguably got hold on multiple occasions without a call.

One instance even resulted in Parsons getting his jersey sleeve ripped.

Parsons finished the game without a sack. He tallied one tackle and two quarterback hits.

.

