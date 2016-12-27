Mike Tomlin fires back at Terry Bradshaw over ‘disrespectful’ criticism

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not opposed to NFL legends critiquing him, but he feels what legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw said about him recently crossed the line.

Last week, Bradshaw said Tomlin is more of a “cheerleader guy” for the Steelers than a great coach. On Tuesday, Tomlin shared his thoughts on the remarks.

Woah. While Mike Tomlin says no issue w/ critiques, he does believe term like "cheerleader" is over the line and disrespectful. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 27, 2016

Mike Tomlin says of Terry Bradshaw, "What do I know? I grew up a Dallas an, in particular a Hollywood Henderson fan." (1/2) — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 27, 2016

For all the kiddos at home, Hollywood Henderson once said Terry Bradshaw "couldn't spell 'cat' if you spotted him the 'c' and the 'a.'" — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 27, 2016

Tomlin added that he does not believe he has a “great” resume at the moment, and he would give that honor to guys like Bill Belichick and Gregg Popovich.

Bradshaw’s criticism of Tomlin is pretty puzzling. The Steelers clinched a playoff spot last weekend with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens, giving them seven postseason appearances in the 10 years Tomlin has been in charge. Pittsburgh also won a Super Bowl and made it to another under Tomlin.

