Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Mike Tomlin fires back at Terry Bradshaw over ‘disrespectful’ criticism

December 27, 2016
by Steve DelVecchio

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not opposed to NFL legends critiquing him, but he feels what legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw said about him recently crossed the line.

Last week, Bradshaw said Tomlin is more of a “cheerleader guy” for the Steelers than a great coach. On Tuesday, Tomlin shared his thoughts on the remarks.

Tomlin added that he does not believe he has a “great” resume at the moment, and he would give that honor to guys like Bill Belichick and Gregg Popovich.

Bradshaw’s criticism of Tomlin is pretty puzzling. The Steelers clinched a playoff spot last weekend with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens, giving them seven postseason appearances in the 10 years Tomlin has been in charge. Pittsburgh also won a Super Bowl and made it to another under Tomlin.

Not surprisingly, many of Tomlin’s players came to his defense in the wake of Bradshaw’s comment. You can read what they had to say here.


