Cam Ward had one of the sickest incompletions ever

Cam Ward showed the world Sunday that he does not go down without a fight.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback went viral in Week 14 for an incompletion of all things during his team’s clash against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Browns safety Grant Delpit had Ward all but wrapped up for a sack, but Ward refused to go down.

The rookie QB used his off arm to slam Delpit to the ground and managed to throw a pass with the defender clinging to his legs. The play still made waves on social media despite Ward failing to complete the pass.

Cam Ward best incompletion of all time 💀



(via @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/OFdo1C0k9C

It wasn’t the only flashy incompletion Ward had in the game. He also threw a sidearm missile to Van Jefferson that the Titans wide receiver failed to catch.

Cam Ward having a ridiculous pass dropped 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/QjCHZJoCRH

Ward’s stat line did not look pretty against the Browns. He went 14/28 for 117 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. His numbers paled in comparison to his counterpart, Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 364 yards with a trio of TDs and an interception.

However, Ward did enough to earn his team a 31-29 victory in the battle of the bottom feeders. The result ended the Titans’ seven-game losing streak and finally got them to two wins this season.