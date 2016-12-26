Fired up Steelers defend Mike Tomlin from Terry Bradshaw criticism

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not take kindly to criticism of their coach, even if it comes from a franchise icon.

After Terry Bradshaw derided Steelers coach Mike Tomlin as a “cheerleader guy” last Friday, the Steelers responded after their 31-27 win over Baltimore – the fifth AFC North title in Tomlin’s ten years as coach.

“We weren’t happy about it,” guard David DeCastro told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Hopefully it will fire us up the rest of the way.

“I pulled up ESPN around 10 p.m. (Friday) and was like, ‘What the hell is this?. I don’t get what the motivation is. Is this to get your name out there more or something? What are you doing?”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shrugged off Bradshaw’s remarks.

“What did Kansas say? Dust in the wind,” Roethlisberger said.

Linebacker Vince Williams had his own shot at Bradshaw.

Not bad for a cheerleader. — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) December 26, 2016

Recall that this isn’t the first time Bradshaw has had issues with a prominent Steeler. Maybe it was a backhanded motivational tactic ahead of a big game. If it was, it worked.