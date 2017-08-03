Tony Romo, Jim Nantz were so far away from field at Hall of Fame game

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz got their first chance to call a live game involving NFL teams on Thursday, but they did so from a makeshift booth.

Romo and Nantz will team up to call NFL games for CBS this year and wanted to get some practice in considering this will be Romo’s first time serving as an in-game analyst.

The two were set up in a booth to call the Hall of Fame Game involving the Cardinals and Romo’s former team, the Cowboys. NBC’s telecast even showed them practicing and pointed out how far from the field their booth was set up:

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz calling Hall of Fame Game from a distant booth pic.twitter.com/hMETRi5vlV — Larry Brown (@LBSports) August 4, 2017

As NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said, things will get easier for Romo when he can actually see the field.

The tempting offer from CBS to move from playing in the NFL to serving as part of the No. 1 broadcast team was enough for Romo to make a career change. Many football fans are looking forward to hearing him on TV.