Deebo Samuel takes a Cowboys defender’s helmet off with ruthless trucking

Grandma may have gotten run over by a reindeer, but Donovan Wilson just got run over by Deebo Samuel.

The Washington Commanders receiver Samuel went viral during Thursday’s Christmas Day game against Wilson and the Dallas Cowboys. In the first quarter at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Samuel got open for a screen pass off a 1st-and-10 play.

Samuel then proceeded to turn on the jets and run for a big gain. He picked up 41 yards on the play and puncutated things with an emphatic bulldozer move on Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson.

As Wilson ran in to try to make the tackle, Samuel completely trucked him, taking off Wilson’s helmet in the process. Here is the video.

Take a look at another angle.

The Commanders would end up getting a field goal out of the play after Samuel’s big run. But the Cowboys went on to score two touchdowns unanswered from there and eventually took a 24-10 lead into halftime.

As for the former All-Pro Samuel, he has had a somewhat underwhelming first season in Washington, but dynamic plays like those in the open field are what he has been known for throughout his career. That had to be the most cold-blooded trucking we have seen in the NFL since Patrick Mahomes’ one from last season.