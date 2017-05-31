Caroline Wozniacki rejects ‘useless’ apology from Sharapova’s agent

Caroline Wozniacki has rejected an apology offered by Max Eisenbud, the agent for Maria Sharapova.

Many players have been critical of Sharapova’s return to the tour following a one-year ban for using Meldonium. Wozniacki was among those who were critical, as she said giving Sharapova a wildcard was “disrespectful” to other players (full story here).

In response, Eisenbud ripped Wozniacki and another critical player, Agnieszka Radwanska, by calling them “journeymen” players who want tough competition eliminated to make things easier for themselves.

Here’s a look at Eisenbud’s quote, delivered last month.

With her return days away, Sharapova's agent Max Eisenbud decided to break his silence after these comments from Radwanska. Here he goes: pic.twitter.com/WXUVxooeK5 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) April 21, 2017

Eisenbund reportedly emailed Wozniacki to apologize.

According to The Sunday Times, Wozniacki responded to Eisenbud from the French Open.

“If he were really sorry, he’d have gone publicly to the media where he called me a journeyman and said that he’d made a mistake. So that apology is useless,” Wozniacki said, via The Times.

Wozniacki has never won a major, but she has been ranked as the No. 1 player in the world before, which hardly qualifies her as a “journeyman.” She’s also won 25 WTA singles titles. Eisenbud was probably just chapped when he made those comments, especially after the negative PR hit and criticism from fellow players Sharapova has received.