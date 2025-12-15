There is a new favorite for the Michigan job

A new favorite has emerged for the Michigan head coach job in online betting odds.

Washington coach Jedd Fisch is the new favorite to land the job, according to odds from BetOnline.ag. Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham is also among the favorites.

Jedd Fisch 4/7

Kenny Dillingham 2/1

Kalen DeBoer 7/1

Biff Poggi 7/1

Jesse Minter 14/1

Jon Gruden 20/1

Tommy Rees 25/1

Jeff Brohm 33/1

Marcus Freeman 33/1

PJ Fleck 33/1

Fisch has some history with Michigan, having spent two years as Jim Harbaugh’s passing game coordinator in 2015 and 2016. The 49-year-old has engineered turnarounds at both Arizona and Washington.

Dillingham has put together two impressive seasons at Arizona State, but he grew up in Phoenix and might be tough to tempt away. He did not sound all that interested in the job when asked about it last week.

DeBoer was the opening favorite, but his odds fell after he sought to quiet the speculation over the weekend. Gruden is also not thought to be a candidate despite appearing on the list.

The Wolverines are seeking a replacement for Sherrone Moore, who was fired last week over an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore has since been charged with a felony for his actions since his firing.