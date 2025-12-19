Seahawks converted the ‘craziest ever’ 2-point conversion on ‘TNF’

The Seattle Seahawks were blessed with a borderline miracle Thursday in the closing stages of their Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

The Seahawks, trailing the Rams 30-22 midway through the fourth quarter, had 1st-and-10 just outside the red zone. Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold zipped a bullet pass to tight end AJ Barner for a 26-yard touchdown, giving their team a shot at a game-tying two-point conversion.

The Seahawks’ two-point conversion play called for Darnold to hit running back Zach Charbonnet with a short pass left. The play seemed dead after the pass deflected off Rams defensive lineman Jared Verse’s helmet.

However, referees reviewed the play and determined that Darnold had made a backwards throw. Therefore, the deflected ball was actually a live fumble rather than an incomplete pass. Given that Charbonnet nonchalantly picked up the ball in the end zone, Seattle’s two-point conversion was deemed successful.

"Is this the craziest 2-point conversion EVER?"



The @Seahawks tie it up in a WILD way 😳



Amazon announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit both called it the “craziest ever” two-point conversion, considering the magnitude of Thursday’s regular-season game. The teams entered the contest tied atop the NFC standings with a potential first-round bye on the line.

The Seahawks trailed 30-14 two minutes into the fourth quarter and stormed all the way back to force overtime, thanks in part to one of the weirdest successful two-point conversions ever.

Fittingly enough, the Seahawks finished the job with another two-point conversion in the extra period to win 38-37.

The last one was far less convoluted, but scored the all-important two points all the same.