Ex-Cowboys coach jabs Jerry Jones after getting stuck with nosebleed seats

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips was among the many in attendance in Sunday night’s game between his former team and the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But before the game started, Phillips took a hilarious jab at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the location of his seat.

“Jerry said he had 50-yard line seats for me— I’m not so sure,” the 78-year-old Phillips wrote in a post on X, showing a photo from way up in the nosebleeds.

Jerry said he had 50 yardl line seats for me— I’m not so sure. pic.twitter.com/m6qPDmhDKK — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) December 15, 2025

Phillips, however, later clarified that he was merely joking.

“Kidding of course— Jerry has ALWAYS been great to me and my family,” Phillips wrote in a follow-up post.

Phillips coached the Cowboys from 2007 to 2010, during which Dallas went 34-22 in 56 games in the regular season. The Cowboys also won one of three playoff games with Phillips at the helm before the team fired him following a 1-7 start in the 2010 campaign.

Despite his abrupt exit as the Cowboys’ head coach, Phillips seemingly still continues to enjoy some of the perks of being part of the Dallas family.

As for the game itself, the Cowboys suffered a 34-26 loss to Minnesota, thus further dimming Dallas’ flickering chances to make the NFL playoffs.

The 6-7-1 Cowboys will next host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 on Dec. 21.