Former Dodgers, Red Sox standout hit with brutal news

Veteran MLB outfielder Alex Verdugo ’s 2026 season is over before it even began.

Verdugo is reportedly set to undergo major shoulder surgery. According to San Diego Padres beat reporter Kevin Acee, the procedure is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year. The Padres, who signed Verdugo to a minors deal in the offseason, have decided to release him.

The 29-year-old was unable to play for the Padres or any of San Diego’s minor-league affiliates before the surgery was announced.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo has a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season and require surgery.

He has been released by the Padres.

After signing a minor-league deal in March, he did not appear in any games for any affiliate. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) May 12, 2026

It’s a tough break for Verdugo, who was once considered a rising star on some of MLB’s marquee franchises. He started his career as a top prospect with the Los Angeles Dodgers and later became the centerpiece in the trade to acquire Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox .

Verdugo had a tumultuous one-year stint with the New York Yankees in 2024, then played 56 games for the Atlanta Braves last season. His performance at the plate hit rock bottom in Atlanta, with a batting average of .239 and a slugging percentage (.289) lower than his on-base percentage (.296).

Verdugo did not hit a single home run in 2025 across over 200 plate appearances for the Braves. If there’s any consolation for him, the shoulder surgery may give him the mental and physical reset he needs to come back in 2027.