Cubs pitcher clears the air after suffering injury at his home

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd made headlines after suffering a meniscus injury.

The initial reports stated that Boyd suffered the injury while he was “sitting down to play with his kids,” and the Cubs hurler cleared the air on how the injury happened during an episode of “Foul Territory.”

Boyd said he was squatting down to sit with his son, who was playing with LEGOs, when his knee popped.

"My kids did not take me out." 😂



Matthew Boyd clears up confusion about how he sustained his injury. pic.twitter.com/oI6dl3E6vW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 2, 2026

Boyd added that it was “Not my kids’ fault. My kids did not take me out.”

At the time, manager Craig Counsell did call it an “innocent” injury, and now Boyd shared the entire story that led to the meniscus issue.

Boyd had a 2-1 record with a 6.00 ERA this season in five starts before suffering the injury, and his last start was on May 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks .

Boyd has been working quickly to return to the big-league club, and he revealed that he threw in Triple-A recently and even said that he would “start this weekend somewhere,” although no concrete plan has been announced by the Cubs.

The Cubs need all the help they can get as they enter June 2nd sitting fourth in the National League Central with a 32-28 record, and they also are without NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Cade Horton after he suffered a season-ending injury in April.