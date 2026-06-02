Yankees reveal concerning injury update on Aaron Judge

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is dealing with a somewhat concerning injury.

Judge is out of the Yankees’ lineup on Tuesday, and manager Aaron Boone revealed that the outfielder has been playing through shoulder soreness recently. Judge has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and is seeing a doctor on Tuesday. It is not yet clear if he will need an IL stint.

Right shoulder. Boone said it’s “probably been affecting him” lately. https://t.co/Zl193kr7bG — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) June 2, 2026

A sore shoulder would certainly offer an explanation for Judge’s lack of production lately. In the last two weeks, he is hitting just .171 with one home run and 14 strikeouts in 41 at-bats. That the Yankees have still gone 7-4 in those games is a testament to the rest of their offense and their pitching.

Judge is, unfortunately, no stranger to nagging injuries. He battled through an elbow problem last season, though he was able to get healthy by the end of the year and went 13-for-26 in seven playoff games.

Before the recent cold spell, Judge had been his usual self at the plate. Even now, he has still hit 17 home runs in 59 games for the Yankees.