Max Scherzer to play his 19th MLB season with AL club

Max Scherzer is running it back with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Post’s MLB insider John Heyman reported on Wednesday that the 41-year-old Scherzer is giving it another go in Blue Jays colors for his 19th year in the big leagues.

In a separate report, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet provided some details on Scherzer’s contract, which comes with a $3 million guarantee and incentives that can go as high as $10 million.

It remains to be seen whether the 41-year-old Scherzer will be in form by Opening Day, but he should be part of the Blue Jays’ rotation that needed to get healthier after Bowden Francis underwent a season-ending surgery, and with Shane Bieber expected to start the season on the injured list.

Father Time has been winning his battle the past couple of seasons against Scherzer, as he’s gone 20-15 with a 4.23 ERA, 4.50 FIP and 1.178 WHIP in 53 starts since 2023. A thumb injury also caused him to miss months of action in 2025.

Still, Scherzer is given a chance to prove he can be a significant contributor on the mound as he plays out what remains of his time in the big leagues.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner joins Toronto’s rotation, which could feature six pitchers to begin the 2026 season, including newcomers Cody Ponce and Dylan Cease, while still featuring Kevin Gausman, Trey Yeasavage, and Jose Berrios.