Braves hire 2 coaches away from division rival

The Atlanta Braves are shaking up their coaching staff by poaching from a division rival.

The Braves are hiring Jeremy Hefner as their new pitching coach and Antoan Richardson as their new first base coach. Both Hefner and Richardson were with the New York Mets last season.

Braves coaching staff shakeup under Walt Weiss:



🔺IN

• Jeremy Hefner (Pitching Coach, from Mets)

• Antoan Richardson (1B Coach, from Mets)



🔻OUT

• Rick Kranitz (Pitching)

• Tom Goodwin (1B)



Bench coach spot still open. Changes are happening. 👀 pic.twitter.com/BESzn5tXkS — SleeperBraves (@SleeperBraves) November 5, 2025

Hefner was one of a number of coaches the Mets fired after their late collapse cost them a playoff spot. They had actually hoped to retain Richardson, but he chose not to return.

Hefner had spent the previous six seasons as the Mets’ pitching coach, and is widely respected around the game. He replaces Rick Kranitz, who is not being retained.

The Braves will have an overhauled coaching staff next season, in part because manager Brian Snitker opted to step down from the role. His replacement is coming from inside the organization, but appears eager to fill out his staff with external hires, including a couple from an NL East foe the Braves know well.