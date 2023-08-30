 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 29, 2023

Bryce Harper dedicated his home run to sports radio caller

August 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Bryce Harper holding a helmet

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper was one of five Philadelphia Phillies who went deep in the team’s win on Tuesday night, and he dedicated his home run to a surprising source.

Harper went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, walk and two runs scored in the Phillies’ 12-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The home run was Harper’s 14th on the season and 9th in the month of August.

After the Phillies’ win, Harper said he was inspired to hit a home run by a fan named Chuck who calls into a local sports radio show.

“I was driving in today and I’m listening to WIP like I do a lot in the two o’clock hour. And a guy named Chuck called in. He calls in a lot — he’s hilarious. He was talking about our team, talking about me and stuff. I walked in the training room and was like, ‘I’m going to go deep tonight for Chuck.’ That guy had me fired up, man,” Harper said.

After hearing that dedication from Harper, you’re likely wondering what it was that Chuck said during his phone call into Tuesday’s afternoon show with Jon Marks & Ike Reese.

“Bryce Harper might go down as the best Phillies player ever…I don’t wanna see nobody else win a ring more than I wanna see that guy win a ring,” Chuck from Mt. Airy said.

Who wouldn’t get fired up by a call like that?

Harper may be from Las Vegas and may have played more years with the Washington Nationals than the Phillies, but he sure seems to fit in well in Philadelphia. Chuck from Mt. Airy agrees.

Article Tags

Bryce Harper
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus