Bryce Harper dedicated his home run to sports radio caller

Bryce Harper was one of five Philadelphia Phillies who went deep in the team’s win on Tuesday night, and he dedicated his home run to a surprising source.

Harper went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, walk and two runs scored in the Phillies’ 12-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The home run was Harper’s 14th on the season and 9th in the month of August.

After the Phillies’ win, Harper said he was inspired to hit a home run by a fan named Chuck who calls into a local sports radio show.

“I was driving in today and I’m listening to WIP like I do a lot in the two o’clock hour. And a guy named Chuck called in. He calls in a lot — he’s hilarious. He was talking about our team, talking about me and stuff. I walked in the training room and was like, ‘I’m going to go deep tonight for Chuck.’ That guy had me fired up, man,” Harper said.

Bryce Harper says he homered tonight for Chuck from Mt. Airy. 😂 (h/t @MrUram) pic.twitter.com/y9Yw3W7m2e — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 30, 2023

After hearing that dedication from Harper, you’re likely wondering what it was that Chuck said during his phone call into Tuesday’s afternoon show with Jon Marks & Ike Reese.

“Bryce Harper might go down as the best Phillies player ever…I don’t wanna see nobody else win a ring more than I wanna see that guy win a ring,” Chuck from Mt. Airy said.

Who wouldn’t get fired up by a call like that?

Harper may be from Las Vegas and may have played more years with the Washington Nationals than the Phillies, but he sure seems to fit in well in Philadelphia. Chuck from Mt. Airy agrees.