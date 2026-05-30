Larry Brown Sports

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Frances Tiafoe had strong words for his French Open opponent

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Frances Tiafoe arguing

Tensions were high Saturday during the French Open third round match between Frances Tiafoe and Jaime Faria.

Tiafoe and Faria were in the middle of a marathon match at Roland Garros when the two started jawing at each other. The umpire stepped in to intervene, but Tiafoe could be clearly heard directing some strong words at his opponent.

“Why don’t you quit trying to act like you’re tough? You’re not hard bro, just play,” Tiafoe said.

Faria definitely seemed to be the more upset of the two, though it was not clear why. It should be noted, however, that he had blown a two-set lead at this point and may have been getting frustrated with how things were going.

Tiafoe is certainly prone to heated moments, but in this instance, the back-and-forth may have helped him lock in. He wound up winning the final set 6-2 to complete his comeback and advance to the fourth round.

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