Ex-Cy Young winner joins Diamondbacks on minor-league deal

Dallas Keuchel has found a new home.

Keuchel is signing a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday. Keuchel will head to Triple-A. His deal gives him the option to terminate his contract if he’s not in the majors by a certain date, Rosenthal says.

Keuchel spent five seasons in Houston with Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom.

Keuchel will hope to retool in the minors after getting off to a rough start this season with the Chicago White Sox. The 34-year-old went 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in 8 starts with the White Sox this season. He allowed six home runs in 32 innings.

As recently as 2020, Keuchel was still showing top stuff. He went 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA in the shortened 2020 season. Keuchel has been an All-Star twice in his career, including in 2015 when he won the Cy Young Award. That season, Keuchel went 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA.