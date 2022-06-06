 Skip to main content
Ex-Cy Young winner joins Diamondbacks on minor-league deal

June 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dallas Keuchel with a jersey on

Mar 23, 2021; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Keuchel has found a new home.

Keuchel is signing a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday. Keuchel will head to Triple-A. His deal gives him the option to terminate his contract if he’s not in the majors by a certain date, Rosenthal says.

Keuchel will hope to retool in the minors after getting off to a rough start this season with the Chicago White Sox. The 34-year-old went 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in 8 starts with the White Sox this season. He allowed six home runs in 32 innings.

As recently as 2020, Keuchel was still showing top stuff. He went 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA in the shortened 2020 season. Keuchel has been an All-Star twice in his career, including in 2015 when he won the Cy Young Award. That season, Keuchel went 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA.

