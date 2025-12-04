Devin Williams takes a parting shot at Yankees fans

Devin Williams is flashing the bird to New York Yankees fans on his way out the door.

The former All-Star closer Williams agreed to a big deal in free agency with the rival New York Mets earlier this week. Williams landed a three-year deal from the Mets with an interesting structure.

In a post to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Williams got a parting shot in at Yankees fans. Williams apparently received hostile messages about his move to the Mets and decided to poke fun at those who sent them.

“For a bunch of people that didn’t want me back on your team, yall sure are mad in the DM’s,” Williams wrote along with a laughing-face emoji.

The two-time NL Reliever of the Year Williams was acquired by the Yankees in a trade last offseason with the Milwaukee Brewers. But Williams had a very bumpy 2025 season, going 4-6 with a 4.79 ERA and even being removed from the closer role at one point in the year. As a result, Yankees fans often expressed their frustrations online with Williams throughout the season.

Making matters even worse was that the Yankees changed a longstanding team policy for Williams’ sake … only for Williams to leave after just one year. But to all of the Yankees fans that have hard feelings for him now, Williams is simply just pointing and laughing.