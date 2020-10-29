All Dodgers test negative for COVID-19 following Justin Turner positive test

The Los Angeles Dodgers received some good news beyond just winning the World Series.

The team’s players all tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday and were allowed to travel on the team plane back to Los Angeles. The team spent the last several weeks in Arlington, Texas for the NLCS and World Series, which they won on Tuesday.

The Dodgers’ celebration was marred by news that Justin Turner was removed from Game 6 before the eighth inning due to a positive COVID-19 test. Despite being told to isolate, Turner still went back onto the field to celebrate with his teammates.

Receiving the negative test results and being able to fly home to Los Angeles probably was a relief for many Dodgers, who are still enjoying their championship win.

The 2020 was the Dodgers’ first World Series since 1988. It was redemption for the team after they lost back-to-back World Series in 2017 and 2018 and then got knocked out early in 2019.