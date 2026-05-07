Cody Bellinger had a perfect description of Spencer Jones after Yankees’ promotion

The New York Yankees defeated the Texas Rangers on Thursday, 9-2, in the Bronx, but they saw Jasson Dominguez leave the game in the first inning after crashing into a wall while making a catch.

Dominguez was carted off, and after the game, manager Aaron Boone announced the outfielder tested negative for a concussion, but he suffered a low-grade AC sprain in his left shoulder, which will sideline him for “a few weeks.”

In turn, the Yankees decided to promote star prospect Spencer Jones , and Cody Bellinger had a perfect description for the young slugger.

Cody Bellinger on Spencer Jones:



"That's a large man that hits the ball very far." #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) May 7, 2026

Jones is one of the top prospects in the organization, and he has 11 home runs with 41 RBI and a .958 OPS in 33 games in Triple-A this season.

Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, earned some Shohei Ohtani comparisons during spring training.

Jones also made waves when he hit a home run out of the stadium and into the parking lot at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., in February (video can be found here).

Yankees fans have been waiting for Jones to get the MLB promotion, and while it comes with an unfortunate injury to Dominguez, the team will see what the young prospect can do at the big-league level.

The Yankees begin a three-game series on the road on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers .