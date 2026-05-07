Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Cody Bellinger had a perfect description of Spencer Jones after Yankees’ promotion

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Cody Bellinger celebrates in the dugout
Mar 20, 2025; Sarasota, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35), New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) high five after scoring during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees defeated the Texas Rangers on Thursday, 9-2, in the Bronx, but they saw Jasson Dominguez leave the game in the first inning after crashing into a wall while making a catch.

Dominguez was carted off, and after the game, manager Aaron Boone announced the outfielder tested negative for a concussion, but he suffered a low-grade AC sprain in his left shoulder, which will sideline him for “a few weeks.”

In turn, the Yankees decided to promote star prospect Spencer Jones, and Cody Bellinger had a perfect description for the young slugger.

Jones is one of the top prospects in the organization, and he has 11 home runs with 41 RBI and a .958 OPS in 33 games in Triple-A this season.

Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, earned some Shohei Ohtani comparisons during spring training.

Jones also made waves when he hit a home run out of the stadium and into the parking lot at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., in February (video can be found here).

Yankees fans have been waiting for Jones to get the MLB promotion, and while it comes with an unfortunate injury to Dominguez, the team will see what the young prospect can do at the big-league level.

The Yankees begin a three-game series on the road on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

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