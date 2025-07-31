Fans all said the same thing after Mets traded for Ryan Helsley

The New York Mets on Wednesday acquired relief pitcher Ryan Helsley in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, and the deal had fans saying the same thing. The Mets sent shortstop prospect Jesus Baez along with pitchers Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt to St. Louis for Helsley.

Helsley, 31, had been with the Cardinals since 2019. He had a breakout season in 2022 when he went 9-1 with a 1.25 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 64.2 innings. He made the All-Star team that season, and he made it again in 2024 when he went 7-4 with a 2.04 ERA in 66.1 innings.

This season, Helsley has a 3.00 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 36 innings and a 1.39 WHIP.

In addition to Helsley, the Mets also acquired Tyler Rogers from the Giants on Wednesday. Rogers has a 1.80 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 9.50 K/BB ratio. Fans all said that it was clear the Mets are building a bullpen for the postseason — one that might be the best in MLB.

The New York Mets are now LOADED in the bullpen, closing games with:



7th Inning: Tyler Rogers



8th: Ryan Helsley



9th: Edwin Diaz



Now or never for Steve Cohen, David Stearns and the fellas from Queens pic.twitter.com/zAcTV4UHfa — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) July 30, 2025

The New York Mets now have the best bullpen in all of Major League Baseball.



Tyler Rogers

Ryan Helsley

Edwin Diaz



My god. That happened fast. — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 30, 2025

Ryan Helsley this season:



36.0 IP

3.00 ERA

41 K



The Mets add one of the best closers in baseball alongside Díaz. pic.twitter.com/Zf0Y9WKVp4 — MetsMuse (@MetsMuse) July 30, 2025

Helsley’s slider has been particularly devastating this season.

Ryan Helsley has been acquired by the Mets



Helsely is known for his 100+ mph fastball, but in 2025 his slider has been one of the most devastating pitches in baseball all!



Slider Metrics:

88.9 MPH AVG

1 IVB (avg)

-4 IHB (avg)

0.92 BAA

.130 wOBA

45.6% Whiff rate

10 RV pic.twitter.com/dV7e2WFXGc — Baseball Unstitched Podcast (@BaseUnstitched) July 30, 2025

What’s notable is that Helsley has also been particularly dominant against the Philadelphia Phillies, who are competing with the Mets for the NL East title.

FYI. The Phillies have had, um…a hard time against Ryan Helsley in his career. That's being kind. pic.twitter.com/FC78wyT6bf — D.J. Short (@djshort) July 30, 2025

Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers against the Cubs, Dodgers, Phillies and Padres this year:



19.1 IP / 1ER / 1BB / 16K



Building a bullpen for October. pic.twitter.com/seGemC7HLF — jack (@Jolly_Olive) July 30, 2025

The Mets weren’t about to let the Phillies be the only team in the division making big moves.