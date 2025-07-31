Larry Brown Sports

Fans all said the same thing after Mets traded for Ryan Helsley

Ryan Helsley during a game
Sep 16, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) reacts after closing out the ninth inning as the Cardinals defeat the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets on Wednesday acquired relief pitcher Ryan Helsley in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, and the deal had fans saying the same thing. The Mets sent shortstop prospect Jesus Baez along with pitchers Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt to St. Louis for Helsley.

Helsley, 31, had been with the Cardinals since 2019. He had a breakout season in 2022 when he went 9-1 with a 1.25 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 64.2 innings. He made the All-Star team that season, and he made it again in 2024 when he went 7-4 with a 2.04 ERA in 66.1 innings.

This season, Helsley has a 3.00 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 36 innings and a 1.39 WHIP.

In addition to Helsley, the Mets also acquired Tyler Rogers from the Giants on Wednesday. Rogers has a 1.80 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 9.50 K/BB ratio. Fans all said that it was clear the Mets are building a bullpen for the postseason — one that might be the best in MLB.

Helsley’s slider has been particularly devastating this season.

What’s notable is that Helsley has also been particularly dominant against the Philadelphia Phillies, who are competing with the Mets for the NL East title.

The Mets weren’t about to let the Phillies be the only team in the division making big moves.

