Fans all said the same thing about Mike Trout’s latest injury

It is Groundhog Day all over again for Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels .

The Angels star outfielder Trout is once again headed to the injured list. Sam Blum of The Athletic reports that Trout suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks and is going on the IL as a result.

That led to everybody on social media saying (a variation of) the same thing — that it was only a matter of time before Trout got injured.

Classic Trout, you knew it was coming eventually — Special (@Specops119) June 18, 2026

It was inevitable unfortunately. Imagine if trout didn’t have the injures man — ArchMadness (@archmadness27) June 19, 2026

death, taxes, trout injury — ® (@gtrob_) June 18, 2026

HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN EVERY SINGLE YEAR BRO WTFFF — proud ranger fan (@RangerApologist) June 18, 2026

"The Injury List" is the name of Mike Trout's vacation home. — Lastdance (@Lastdance_LL) June 18, 2026

The three-time AL MVP Trout had actually been enjoying an All-Star-caliber year thus far. Through 74 games, Trout was batting .234 with 17 home runs, 36 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and an AL-leading 54 runs scored. Most impressively, he had also played in 74 of the Angels’ first 75 games.

But Trout will be turning 35 in August and has been badly hampered by injuries in recent years. He has missed at least 32 games in each of the past five years running and has missed 80 or more games in three of those seasons.

Trout’s near-return to form had been one of the lone bright spots for the AL-worst 30-46 Angels this season. But with Trout now heading back to a very familiar place in the IL, the plunge into hell is just about complete for the Angels (especially given some of their more embarrassing moments this year).