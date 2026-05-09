Fernando Tatis Jr.’s brutal blunder leads to Little League grand slam

Fernando Tatis Jr. went viral for the wrong reasons on Friday after allowing the St. Louis Cardinals to score four runs on a Little League grand slam.

The San Diego Padres star was in right field as Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt came up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the 5th inning. Wetherholt zipped a 1-1 changeup past second baseman Sung-Mun Song to score the first runs of the game at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Tatis, who appeared to be loading up to make a play at the plate, let the ball slip right past his glove. With the ball rolling into no man’s land in right field, Wetherholt rumbled all the way back to home plate for a Little League grand slam.

A LITTLE LEAGUE GRAND SLAM FOR JJ WETHERHOLT!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/icKJTaZX40 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 9, 2026

Wetherholt got credited for driving two out of the four runs the Cardinals scored on the play, with Tatis being charged with a field error that led to the latter two.

St. Louis scored two more runs in the inning to blow the game open with a 6-0 lead, which held as the final score in what was otherwise a ho-hum affair.

The Cardinals allowed just one hit — a single from Jackson Merrill to lead off the bottom of the 4th inning.