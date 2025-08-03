FOX announcer makes unfortunate mistake during Yankees-Marlins recap

FOX announcer Kevin Burkhardt got “got” over the weekend.

Burkhardt, the lead studio host for FOX’s MLB programming, was providing a recap of the day in baseball while the Atlanta Braves-Cincinnati Reds game (the MLB Speedway Classic) was in a rain delay. During the highlights of the New York Yankees-Miami Marlins game earlier in the day, Burkhardt had an unfortunate slip of the tongue.

While the reel was playing, Burkhardt was calling a home run by Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez off Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler. But he did not quite stick the landing and accidentally called Schlittler by the name of [ahem] “S–tler” instead.

Here is the video.

Oh @kevinburkhardt, it happened to me too pic.twitter.com/PG52Rk9fJh — Danielle McCartan from WFAN (@CoachMcCartan) August 2, 2025

For Schlittler, a 24-year-old rookie pitcher who was making just the fourth start of his career on Saturday, his name notably features the initial “L” sound in the first syllable rather than the second. But even so, that has to be some kind of entrapment for sports announcers to have a name like that.

The Yankees didn’t really have Schlittler to show for their game on Saturday as they ended up getting blanked by the Marlins in an ugly effort and losing by a 2-0 final score at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. As for Burkhardt, the veteran sportscaster who serves as the lead play-by-play voice for FOX’s NFL coverage as well, this is not the first time that he has gotten hit with the pump fake during a live broadcast.