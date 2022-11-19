Giants could sign former hated rival?

The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler, previously the director of player development for the Dodgers, and president Farhan Zaidi, who used to be the Dodgers’ general manager, both have familiarity with Jansen, Morosi adds.

Jansen has had some shaky moments over the years and is now 35 years old. But he was still mostly a rock for the Atlanta Braves last season, leading the NL with 41 saves (out of 48 opportunities) and posting a 3.38 ERA. Jansen is also a three-time All-Star and former World Series champion with nearly 400 career saves to his name.

Hard-throwing 25-year-old Camilo Doval was San Francisco’s closer in 2022 with Tyler Rogers and John Brebbia alternating setup duties. But the Giants would benefit from having another veteran arm to rely on in their bullpen, so the interest here makes sense (especially since the Braves may already have a replacement for Jansen).