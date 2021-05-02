 Skip to main content
Giants upset over umpire Adam Hamari’s strike calls on Wilmer Flores

May 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

The San Francisco Giants are upset over some strike calls made during an at-bat by Wilmer Flores in a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Flores was the second batter in the top of the ninth inning with his team down 3-2. Flores was facing Padres closer Mark Melancon, who struck him out on three straight cutters looking.

Take a look at the video:

Flores never took the bat off his shoulder. The video and chart shows umpire Adam Hamari was giving Melancon a few inches off the outside corner.

The Giants went 1-2-3 in the ninth and lost.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday they had a “high level of frustration” over the calls. The team is also considering talking with MLB about the calls.

The Giants may be upset, but there are a few things to be said. To start with, yes, Hamari was being generous, but those aren’t completely egregious calls. Secondly, after two cutters just off the outside corner were called strikes, Flores deserves the blame for not making an adjustment and realizing Hamari was giving Melancon the corner. That part is on Flores.

