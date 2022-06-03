Iconic MLB ballpark fixture reportedly coming down

One of baseball’s most recognizable stadium features is soon to be no more.

Dan Connolly of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the famous “The Sun” sign atop the center-field scoreboard in Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be removed, possibly even as soon as this season. Connolly adds that the sign, a reference to the local newspaper The Baltimore Sun, could potentially be replaced by Orioles-centric advertising or leased out to an external business.

Here are some visuals of what “The Sun” sign looks like.

@PhilHecken scoreboard at Camden Yards is off by a little pic.twitter.com/lfoNS3rPCV — Rasher2 (@CamRasher) April 10, 2015

The sign has been a fixture at Oriole Park since it opened in 1992 and has become one of the more iconic ballpark sights in baseball. The Baltimore Sun initially paid for the space in 1992, but their agreement with the team has reportedly since expired with the Orioles not getting payment from the paper in years. You can read more about the history of the sign and the factors now leading to its likely removal in Connolly’s full article here.

The removal of “The Sun” sign would not be the only major change Oriole Park has undergone in recent months. Before the 2022 season began, the ballpark also made a controversial change to its outfield dimensions.