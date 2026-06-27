Mets could re-hire 1 former manager

The New York Mets could turn back to a former manager to succeed Carlos Mendoza .

Carlos Beltran is viewed as a “strong candidate” for the Mets manager job, according to Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Beltran currently works in the team’s front office in an advisory role and is already familiar with the team.

If the Mets did pursue Beltran, they would technically be hiring him for a second stint as manager. They originally hired him in 2019, but he never actually managed a game for the team as he was fired once it was revealed that he was one of the masterminds behind the Houston Astros ’ sign-stealing scheme.

The Mets have since had a change of ownership and brought Beltran back to the front office, so those concerns are less relevant now. The Boston Red Sox also fired Alex Cora for similar reasons around the same time, and went on to re-hire him a year later.

Even after firing Mendoza, the Mets have no plans to hire a full-time manager until the end of the season. One other high-profile ex-player is rumored to be interested in the job as well.