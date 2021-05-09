Jacob deGrom to undergo MRI after leaving start with injury

Jacob deGrom is set to undergo another MRI after leaving his latest start due to an injury.

deGrom missed his previously scheduled start on Tuesday due to tightness in his right side. An MRI revealed right lat inflammation.

deGrom made a scheduled start on Sunday against Arizona, but the Mets ace had issues again. He pitched well for five innings but experienced soreness while warming up ahead of the sixth inning. He was removed from the game for precautionary purposes and is going for another MRI.

Jacob deGrom is going for another MRI "just to see what's going on there," according to Mets manager Luis Rojas. The right side tightness is more in his lower back than his lat area. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 9, 2021

This is not great news.

New York can downplay things all they want, but this issue is persisting and could result in a stint on the injured list.

The 32-year-old has been brilliant this season. He entered Sunday with a 2-2 record, 0.51 ERA, 59 strikeouts and a 0.57 WHIP.