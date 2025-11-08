Japanese HR king Munetaka Murakami will be posted

In a move that’s certain to electrify the MLB offseason, 25-year-old Japanese third baseman Munetaka Murakami will be posted for free agency, opening the door for Major League suitors, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Tokyo Yakult Swallows star, known as Nippon Professional Baseball’s home run king, enters the market with a resume boasting 246 career homers over eight seasons, batting .270/.394/.557 with a 16 percent walk rate. His 2022 campaign shattered records with 56 long balls, while this year’s injury-shortened stint still delivered 22 homers in 56 games.

Murakami’s prolific power — coupled with versatility at first and third base — positions him for a potential nine-figure contract, drawing widespread scouting interest despite a 26 percent strikeout rate.

Analysts spotlighted four ideal fits back in August, all reported to have interest: the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox, looking for stable corner infield upgrades; the Los Angeles Dodgers, leveraging their Japanese import success; and the New York Mets, where president David Stearns scouted Murakami live.

When the 45-day signing window kicks off on Saturday, expect a bidding war for this dynamic slugger, potentially transforming contenders’ lineups.