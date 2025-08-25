Jarren Duran signs very unusual item for fan

Jarren Duran has officially provided the most confusing autograph of 2025.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder Duran was signing autographs for fans before Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees (which the Yankees ended up winning by a final score of 7-2) . One fan gave a very unexpected item to Duran for him to sign … and Duran was happy to fulfill the request.

The item in question? A Yankees hat.

Duran ended up signing his name on the bill along with the message “Go Sox!” He also drew a crossed-out circle around the Yankees logo on the hat.

Baseball personality Jared Carrabis shared the hilarious image in a post to X.

Jarren Duran got asked to sign a Yankee hat. He obliged. pic.twitter.com/mXMeAKJlXo — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 25, 2025

The All-Star outfielder Duran, who is hitting .257 with 12 home runs and 70 RBIs for Boston this season, is known for taking extra time to sign autographs for Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park. With Sunday’s game against the Yankees taking place at Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y., Duran was still happy to sign … albeit with a slightly different vibe.

Duran’s interaction with someone who was (presumably) a Yankees fan definitely marks an improvement over the way that he usually interacts with hostile fans. Earlier this month, Duran got vulgar with a fan who heckled him in the middle of a game at Fenway Park. Now Duran is simply trolling fans by doing a little bit of friendly defacing.