Juan Soto gets rave review from Yankees teammate after amazing series

March 31, 2024
by Grey Papke
Juan Soto with the Yankees

Feb 25, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Juan Soto (22) smiles in the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto’s first series as a member of the New York Yankees could hardly have gone better, and the energy he is bringing seems to be transferring to his teammates.

Soto had three more hits Sunday as the Yankees swept the Houston Astros on the road to start the new season 4-0. That concluded a four-game series that saw Soto reach base 12 times, hit two home runs, and throw out the potential tying run at home plate in the ninth inning in the first game.

After Sunday’s win, Soto’s fellow outfielder Alex Verdugo had a great assessment of Soto, dubbing him a “dawg.”

“Dawg. Just put it like that. He’s a dawg. We’re dawgs out there,” Verdugo said.

The Yankees might just have their slogan for 2024. Sweeping the Astros is a statement in itself considering how many problems that team has given them in recent years. One could argue that they hit rock bottom in the 2022 postseason, when the Yankees were completely outclassed by Houston. This could be the beginning of a reversal on that front, with Soto at the forefront.

