Yankees have another big defensive miscue in season-ending loss to Astros

October 23, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Defense ended up being the New York Yankees’ Achilles heel in this year’s MLB playoffs.

The Yankees’ season came to an end on Sunday as the Houston Astros beat them 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS to finish off the series sweep. Though the Yankees led 5-4 heading into the seventh inning, they came unraveled when middle infielders Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could not connect on a potential double-play ball that would have ended the inning. Torres’ throw sailed past Kiner-Falefa, and everybody was safe.

The error, which was charged to Torres, proved a costly one. Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman followed with back-to-back RBI singles, and the Astros took a 6-5 lead (which ended up being the final score). For a third time in the last six years, the Yankees saw their season come to an end at the hands of Houston.

The Yankees were also felled by a massive defensive error (this time in the outfield) during their Game 3 loss to the Astros. They will likely be kicking themselves all offseason over their failure to get the job done in the field.

