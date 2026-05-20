Fan endures an embarrassing fantasy football punishment during an MLB game

It has been months since fantasy football leagues for the 2025 NFL season ended, but at least one fan had just served his punishment on Tuesday for apparently finishing last in his group.

A spectator watching a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., was spotted all by himself in the upper decks with several signs forming an “I STINK AT FANTASY FOOTBALL” message.

Here is a video of the fan as shown on the game’s broadcast.

One poor fan had to pay his fantasy football last place dues at tonight's Royals-Red Sox game pic.twitter.com/LoweCK2pex — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 20, 2026

It could have been a worse punishment for him, though. He also looked relatively unbothered by the consequences of running a flimsy fantasy football team.

One can only imagine the series of bad fantasy football decisions and perhaps some misfortune that led the fan to that moment at the Royals’ home stadium.

Maybe he got burned by drafting eventual fantasy busts like Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley or Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson . His team might have also been dragged down by multiple injuries.

Whatever the case is, the punishment is a clear reminder that his league is taking things seriously.

For what it’s worth, the Royals commiserated with the fan, as Kansas City was clobbered by the Red Sox, 7-1.