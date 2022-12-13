Mets could trade away prominent veteran?

The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting.

According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.

Carrasco is coming off his best season in years, going 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 29 starts. But the former AL wins leader may be a luxury at this point for the Mets, who brought in a menacing trio of starting pitchers this offseason in Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana.

With former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer still in the fold too, Carrasco might be the No. 5 starter right now (with 27-year-olds David Peterson and Tylor Megill also breathing down his neck). Having enough starting pitching depth to even entertain the idea of trading Carrasco is an excellent spot for the Mets to be in, especially considering how their offseason began.