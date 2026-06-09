Pat McAfee’s stunning new ESPN salary has been revealed

ESPN is negotiating a new contract with Pat McAfee, and the network is poised to make him a very wealthy man.

McAfee and ESPN are discussing a contract extension that would pay him more than $60 million per year, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. No agreement is officially in place yet.

McAfee’s new deal could also come with added responsibilities, including a more prominent role in the network’s NFL coverage. He currently makes about $30 million per year with the network for his daily show and his role on “College GameDay.”

Such a deal would make McAfee the top earner at ESPN. It would be nearly double what Stephen A. Smith makes for the network, so this is a clear indication of just how much ESPN values McAfee and wants to keep him in their stable of talent for years to come. The deal would even make him wealthier than the vast majority of NFL players, with only Dak Prescott’s and Joe Burrow’s deals being comparable in terms of average annual value.

McAfee first joined ESPN in 2023. His time with the network has not been without drama, and there have been reports that he is not hugely popular behind the scenes. However, he drives ratings and attention, which is the obvious top priority for the network.